Cainta enforces one-house, one-lot rule to prevent overcrowding in subdivisions

The local government of Cainta, Rizal is strictly implementing the "one-house, one-lot policy" in exclusive subdivisions to prevent overcrowding, Mayor Keith Nieto said.

This means that homeowners will not be allowed to build apartments inside subdivisions.

"In terms of living in a subdivision, I have now prohibited the construction of apartments. We are implementing that [one-house, one-lot policy]," Nieto told members of the PaMaMariSan Rizal Press Corps in an interview on Wednesday.

"If ever there would be some reconsideration, we go only as far as providing them the opportunity to put up duplexes," he added.

Nieto explained that allowing apartment-style developments in small properties—such as 16 units in a 100-square-meter lot—would overwhelm subdivisions with parking issues, waste management problems, increased utility demand, and threats to peace and order.

He stressed that subdivisions were designed with a set capacity in mind. “The idea there is there will be 1,000 families living in the area. If you cut that into 8, each one, it becomes 8,000 families. It becomes so unfair for people who invest in that kind of place,” Nieto said.

The mayor added that the policy also helps manage migration to the municipality. “We cannot really fully ban them because we do not have visas. They are still part of the Philippines. But we are discouraging. When you get to make it a bit difficult for these people to expand and exploit properties in Cainta, they will look elsewhere,” he said.

Nieto underscored that the local government will not tolerate violations of existing ordinances. “If you build it without a permit, we don’t issue the permit. We will issue a demolition. You will not have utility,” he said.