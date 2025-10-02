'Bagets The Musical' casts legendary daredevil TonTon

The fun-loving barkada of Bagets The Musical is now complete as Milo Cruz and Migo Valid are set portray the role of Tonton, the group’s resident daredevil.

With his P-pop debut with Xerenade on the horizon, Milo Cruz is already expanding his craft as Tonton in the upcoming musical.

“Tonton is a repeater, yes,” he said. “But if we move past that — past his kalokohans — we see that he’s really just a normal kid who has to learn life the hard way.”

For him, it is through challenging moments that one can truly grow and mature.

"Masaya maging high school. ‘Yung tipong pwede kang mag-procrastinate ng assignments tapos tambay lang pagkatapos,” Cruz said. “Pero kailangan nating maintindihan na hindi tayo pwedeng maging bata lang habambuhay.”

Such lessons are what the audience can look forward to in Bagets The Musical — scenes that show life before the Internet and how raw and simple those times were.

The stage adaptation of the 1984 classic marks Migo Valid’s theater debut. With films like Hold Me Close, A Glimpse of Forever, and Penduko to his credit, he admits he never expected to land the role.

“First time ko mag audition sa PETA,” Valid recalled. “Sabi ko, ‘I just want to make the panel smile.’”

“I wasn’t expecting anything then, so being cast as Tonton is such a blessing.”

The beloved character is the barkada’s risk-taker — charming, reckless, yet caring.

“I’m very much like him,” he laughs. “Back in high school, I had my wild moments, too. But those experiences helped me grow.”

Bagets The Musical is scheduled to run from 23 January to March 2026 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, with more cast members to be revealed soon. Joining Cruz and Valid in the lead cast are Noel Comia Jr. and Tomas Rodriguez as Gilbert.