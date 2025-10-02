Ashley Ortega chooses love: 'The past is the past'

Ashley Ortega gets real about Mavy Legaspi, Kyline Alcantara, and moving forward fearlessly.

On Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, actress Ashley Ortega did not mince words when asked about the much-talked-about past between her boyfriend Mavy Legaspi and his ex, Kyline Alcantara. While many expected a cautious response, Ashley instead offered an honest perspective—one rooted in confidence, respect, and a refusal to dwell on old wounds.

Fearless in Love

Ashley admitted she was aware of the public scrutiny surrounding Mavy and Kyline’s breakup, but she never felt afraid to go public with her own relationship.

“Hindi po talaga ako nakaramdama ng takot. Though I was aware of his past relationship,” she told Boy Abunda.

For Ashley, what mattered most was the love she and Mavy were building together.

“’Yung problema nila [ni Kyline], it’s for them na. I don’t wanna join already. And dedma na lang din kasi talaga ako, Tito Boy. Whatever problem was in the past, let’s just keep it in the past.”

Focusing on the Future

The actress emphasized that she and Mavy never allowed the shadows of the past to affect their relationship.

“When he was courting me, we were focusing on each other and of course, focusing sa future na pangyayari. Hindi na namin binabalikan ‘yung mga past.”

That forward-looking mindset, she added, has given their relationship stability and authenticity—qualities she values deeply.

A Civil Connection

While Ashley clarified that she and Kyline are not close friends, she described their dynamic as cordial. They acknowledge each other with respect whenever their paths cross.

At the GMA Gala, Ashley recalled how they even exchanged compliments.

“Sa gala, nag-hi kami, kumustahan. Sabi ko, ang ganda ng gown mo. Sabi niya, ang ganda rin ng gown ko.”

Ashley also noted that she greeted Barbie Forteza, who was celebrating her birthday that night, making the brief encounter light and pleasant.

“Parang ang gaganda niyo girls tonight, ganun lang.”

Choosing Peace Over Past Issues

By addressing the issue head-on, Ashley Ortega shows that relationships don’t have to be overshadowed by past narratives. Her candor sends a clear message: love thrives when couples focus on the present, honor the future, and leave behind what no longer serves them.