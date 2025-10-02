After addressing corruption, can you deliver?

For decades, Philippine politics has revolved around one promise: end corruption. Every new administration, every protest, every reform speech circles back to the same theme. And rightly so — corruption drains public funds, deepens inequality, and robs Filipinos of the services they deserve.

But here is the uncomfortable truth: condemning corruption is not enough. Even if we succeed in cleaning up the system, the real question remains: can we deliver?

The Two Axes of Leadership

Corruption and competence are two independent factors. They do not always move together.

That creates four possible kinds of leadership:

Clean + Competent — The ideal. Rare leaders who are both honest and effective. They not only protect resources but also deliver results.

Clean + Incompetent — Leaders who may be well-meaning but cannot manage systems. Integrity wins them legitimacy, but poor execution leaves promises unfulfilled.

Corrupt + Competent — Leaders who sometimes deliver projects but steal along the way. Roads may be built or hospitals expanded, but at a cost to the public purse and long-term trust. This should never be tolerated.

Corrupt + Incompetent — The worst of all worlds. Funds vanish and nothing gets done. Citizens lose twice over.

The Philippine conversation has long been stuck on only one axis: clean vs. corrupt. But people’s lives are shaped just as much by competence. Citizens should never be asked to settle for one without the other.

Honest ≠ Competent

A clean leader who cannot execute leaves the public just as frustrated as a corrupt one. Integrity is essential, but it is not enough.

Execution means budgets managed tightly, projects finished on time, and services delivered without fanfare. And the truth is, the ones who actually execute are usually behind the scenes, far from the public radar. They are not the ones making fiery speeches or dominating headlines. Yet without them, no reform can survive.

Lessons from Abroad

Other nations have lived through this cycle:

Brazil (2014–2016): Millions marched against corruption in Petrobras. Presidents were removed and scandals exposed. Yet public hospitals stayed overcrowded, schools underfunded, and unemployment high. Integrity dominated the headlines, but competence was missing in daily life.

India (2011): The Anna Hazare movement brought sweeping anti-corruption reforms. A national ombudsman was created. Yet ordinary Indians still faced delays in basic services, showing that honesty laws alone could not fix systemic inefficiency.

South Africa (2018): Jacob Zuma was forced out for corruption. His successor promised clean governance. But electricity blackouts, water shortages, and unemployment persisted. Integrity improved at the top, but delivery failed on the ground.

The warning is clear: anti-corruption is necessary, but not sufficient. Without competence, disillusionment follows.

A Higher Standard

The anti-corruption campaign must continue, without compromise. But Filipinos must begin asking the harder question: after corruption is addressed, can our leaders actually deliver?

The demand must be for leaders who are both honest and effective — who guard the public trust and make systems work. Anything less, whether “clean but weak” or “corrupt but efficient,” shortchanges the Filipino people.

The True Test

The Philippines has no shortage of good intentions. What it lacks is consistent delivery. The true measure of leadership is not only the absence of corruption, but the presence of results.

Filipinos deserve leaders who are clean and competent. Integrity cannot be negotiable, and competence cannot be optional. Because in the end, it is not speeches or rallies that change lives — it is services delivered, promises kept, and systems that finally work.

(Dr. Jaemin Park is an Adjunct Professor at the University of the Philippines College of Public Health, and a Managing Partner of Heal Venture Lab from Singapore. He works across Southeast Asia on healthcare investment, medical innovation and health system reform.)