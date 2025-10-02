ABAP wants Marcial in Thailand SEA Games

Eumir Marcial is a big question mark for the Philippines in the 33rd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, at least for now.

Association of Boxing Alliances in the Philippines (ABAP) secretary general Marcus Manalo admitted that the 29-year-old boxer might not suit up for the SEA Games if a professional fight happens in December.

So far, the Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist is slated to fight Eddy Colmenares of Venezuela on the undercard of the Thrilla in Manila 50th anniversary on 29 October at the Smart Araneta Coliseum for the World Boxing Council International Middleweight Championship.

But should Marcial get booked for another professional fight, it will be the second straight time he will miss the prestigious biennial meet, which will run from 9 to 20 December.

“If it fits his schedule, or if he can prioritize then that’s the setup,” Manalo said in an episode of “Off the Court,” the online sports show of DAILY TRIBUNE.

“Although, there’s a bit of uncertainty because after the three-line Manila bouts, it looks like they’re looking at arranging another professional fight for him towards the end of the year. So there’s no finality yet.”

If Marcial opts not to compete in this year’s SEA Games, the Philippines still boasts top bets who can vie for gold medals.

Two-time Olympic medalist Nesthy Petecio is expected to banner the charge for the Filipino pugs along with Paris Games bronze medalist Aira Villegas and Tokyo Summer Games silver medalist Carlo Paalam.

Kickboxers Claudine Veloso and Hergie Bacyadan are also set to add more firepower to the Filipino boxers.

Manalo said they are still supporting Marcial in his endeavors as they are rooting for him in his upcoming Thrilla match.

“We should be able to show support as long as there’s no conflict. So far, it looks like we’re going to have a training camp before the Southeast Asian Games,” Manalo said.

“So I think we have time to watch Eumir in his pro fight.”

Marcial fights under the MP Promotions outfit named by American dealmaker Sean Gibbons, who revealed a four-fight plan aimed at expediting his rise in the world middleweight rankings.