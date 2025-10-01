Zubiri shrugs off malicious post about Senate leadership

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri on Wednesday dismissed the resurgence of an old video circulating online that appears to show him expressing dissatisfaction with the Senate’s leadership, calling it “misleading” and “malicious.”

Zubiri clarified that while the video is authentic, it was taken months ago under vastly different circumstances and not during the tenure of current Senate President Vicente “Tito” Sotto III.

“I am aware of a video circulating on social media where I appeared to express dissatisfaction with Senate leadership. To be clear: the video is real, but it was taken months ago under very different circumstances, not under the present leadership of Senate President Vicente ‘Tito’ Sotto III,” Zubiri said in a statement.

He warned the public against falling for what he described as "fake news" meant to sow division and erode public trust in the Senate. “To use it now as if it reflects today’s situation is simply misleading,” he added.

Zubiri went on to commend Sotto’s leadership, describing it as both strong and inclusive.

“Under SP Sotto, we have regular caucuses where everyone can speak up, debate issues, and arrive at a consensus before making decisions for the Filipino people. This has strengthened unity among senators and improved the quality of our work,” he said.

Amid online speculation of disunity in the upper chamber, Zubiri emphasized that the Senate remains focused and productive.

“For the record, there is no disunity. The Senate remains strong, credible, and focused on passing meaningful legislation,” he said.

Zubiri urged the public to remain discerning about what they see on social media and to concentrate on issues that matter.

“My advice to the public: huwag po tayong magpaapekto sa ganitong fake news, dahil mas mabuting ibuhos natin ang atensyon sa tunay na trabaho na makakatulong sa ating mga kababayan,” he said.