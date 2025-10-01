Why Melania Trump's purple hat went viral

Melania Trump’s fits always get people talking, but her latest UK look?

President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, visited the royal family in the United Kingdom on 17 September, but the first lady's headgear stole the stage from Ronald McDonald. The Trumps were hosted at Windsor Castle by King Charles and Queen Camilla, as well as Prince William and Princess Catherine.

Melania Trump's fashion choices provoked uproar on social media after she was mocked on X by a bogus account for California Governor Gavin Newsom. According to the BBC, the president's wife was dressed in a large, plum-colored, wide-brimmed hat and a Dior suit.

Naturally, memes flooded in faster than you could say "fit check." X (formerly Twitter) had a field day comparing her to everything from a coat rack to an actual lampshade.

One viral post even joked: “OUT OF 350 MILLION AMERICANS, WE SEND DUMBO AND A LAMP?!”

The creativity didn’t stop there—someone dropped a side-by-side of her hat and a lamp (can’t unsee it tbh), while another user went full Shakespeare-meets-roast mode, penning a whole poem about her “floor lamp era.”

Fashion critics, meanwhile, were a little more diplomatic. They praised Dior’s tailoring but admitted the hat was serving “main character in a meme” vibes more than royal elegance.

StarsInsider even crowned it as part of the ongoing trend of celebs unintentionally cosplaying as random household objects.