Two most wanted fugitives fall in Rizal police manhunt

The Rizal Police Provincial Office arrested two most wanted fugitives in separate manhunt operations in the municipalities of Baras and San Mateo on Tuesday.

At about 11:30 p.m., a regional-level most wanted person voluntarily surrendered to the Baras Municipal Police Station.

The accused—identified only by the alias Ester, 38, a resident of Barangay Pinugay, Baras—turned himself in to authorities. He faces charges for violating Republic Act 8042, as amended by Republic Act 10022, or the Migrant Workers and Overseas Filipinos Act of 1995.

The Morong Regional Trial Court Branch 159 issued the warrant of arrest with no bail recommended. The accused is now detained at the custodial facility of the Baras Municipal Police Station.

In a separate operation, police arrested another provincial-level most wanted person in Barangay Guitnang Bayan 1, San Mateo, at around 9:10 a.m.

The accused was identified as alias Andy, 42, a businessman and resident of Barangay San Jose, Rodriguez. He faces charges of statutory rape filed before the San Mateo Regional Trial Court Branch 76, which also issued a no-bail warrant.