Trump gives Hamas ultimatum

JERUSALEM (AFP) — United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave Hamas an ultimatum of “three or four days” to accept his plan to end the war in Gaza “for their own good” or face severe consequences.

Trump’s plan, backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages by Hamas within 72 hours, a disarmament of the Palestinian militants and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza.

That would be followed by a post-war transitional authority headed by Trump himself.

World powers, including Arab and Muslim nations, welcomed the proposal, but Hamas had yet to issue a response as it reviewed the terms.

“We’re going to do about three or four days,” Trump told reporters when asked about any timeframe.

He later warned Hamas it would face severe consequences if it refused.

“We have one signature that we need, and that signature will pay in hell if they don’t sign,” Trump told US generals and admirals gathered at a military base in Quantico, Virginia.

A Palestinian source said on condition of anonymity that Hamas had begun consultations and “the discussions could take several days due to the complexities.”

Qatar, which hosts Hamas’ exiled leadership, said it would hold a meeting with Hamas officials and Turkey later Tuesday.

Upon returning from his White House meeting with Trump on Monday, Netanyahu said he would brief his cabinet on a deal that would achieve “all the war aims we have set.”

His comments came as Israel continued its offensive in Gaza, with the territory’s civil defense agency and hospitals saying 46 people had been killed, including 15 in Gaza City.