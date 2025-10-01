TNT, PLDT unite for ‘Champions Together’

The country’s basketball and volleyball champions, TNT Tropang 5G and PLDT High Speed Hitters, are teaming up for the ultimate fan celebration, “Champions Together,” this Monday at the One Ayala Mall Activity Center in Makati City.

Open to everyone, the whole-day event will bring fans closer than ever to their sports idols through fun activity booths, interactive challenges, and exciting game zones that open starting at 12 p.m.

Those who complete all the stamps on their “Champions Together” activity passport will also unlock a chance to snag exclusive merchandise, score autographs, and snap photos with their idol players and coaches from the two powerhouse teams when the program starts at 6 p.m.

For those who can’t attend in person, the event will also be livestreamed for free exclusively on PusoP.Com: Your Game, Your Community.

Beyond all the fan activities, “Champions Together” underscores the PLDT Group’s broader mission to support Philippine sports and connect communities through meaningful and memorable on-ground and online experiences.

“Sports have the unique power to connect and inspire communities. Through ‘Champions Together,’ we are not just celebrating the teams’ dedication and hard work but also honoring the unwavering support of the fans who fuel their success,” Jude Turcuato, first vice president and head of Sports of PLDT and Smart, said.

“We thank our management for this amazing opportunity to give back to our Ka-Tropa, who have always been our source of strength and inspiration in every game. We can’t wait to see them and thank them personally,” Roger Pogoy, TNT Tropang 5G team captain, said.

“The fans are a huge part of our journey, and we can’t wait to share this special day with them. We hope to see everyone join the fun and cheer with us as we get ready for the new season,” Kath Arado, team captain of the PLDT High Speed Hitters, added.

The 11-time Philippine Basketball Association champions, TNT Tropang 5G, have built a reputation as one of the most formidable teams in Philippine basketball, known for their relentless grit and bringing happiness to millions of Ka-Tropa nationwide.

Meanwhile, the PLDT High Speed Hitters, the reigning PVL Invitational and On Tour Champions, continue to inspire and win the hearts of volleyball fans across the country with their teamwork, passion and energy.