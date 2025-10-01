Titan Ultra ready to rise

The Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) formally welcomed Titan Ultra as its newest member for the league’s 50th season-opening Philippine Cup unfolding on Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Pureblends Corporation has completed its purchase of the NorthPort franchise and received the PBA Board’s stamp of approval to join Asia’s first play-for-pay league, celebrating its golden anniversary.

“The Board of Governors has approved and accepted the purchase of Pureblends Corporation of the NorthPort franchise, and they will be entering the 50th season of the PBA. Their team will be known as Titan Ultra,” PBA board treasurer Atty. Raymond Zorilla said during the season press conference Wednesday at the Shangri-La The Fort Manila in Bonifacio Global City.

The squad, handled by returning head coach Johnedel Cardel, will carry the moniker Giant Risers.

Zorilla said the purchase was actually approved during the annual Board meeting in Las Vegas last month. The announcement, however, was delayed because Pureblends Corporation had to comply first with certain documentary requirements.

Titan Ultra will debut on 8 October in a baptism of fire against 2024 all-Filipino conference champion Meralco at the Ynares Center in Antipolo.

Zorilla added that the Board has also accepted the nomination of Emilio Tiu as team governor of the franchise.

“We’re very happy that we are formally accepted by the PBA. We waited for this event, in this year, we timed it for the league’s 50th year,” Tiu said.

“We expect that we’ll learn so many things and we can also expand together with the PBA.”

Titan Ultra is a dietary supplement for men, one of the newest products that Pureblends Corporation, a food and beauty product manufacturing company, wants to introduce to the market.

“As for the composition of the team, I have to admit we’re still young but we have a complete lineup. We will give the stronger teams a fight, without saying ‘Kuya. Lalaban kami,’” Tiu added.