SWS: Marcos’ net satisfaction rating up

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s net satisfaction rating improved to 46 percent in the last quarter, up from 38 percent in March, according to a Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey conducted on 25 to 29 June.

The face-to-face national survey of 1,200 adults showed 46 percent of them were satisfied, 19 percent were undecided, while 36 percent were dissatisfied with the performance of Marcos.

Compared to March, gross satisfaction with the President rose from 38 percent, gross undecided increased from 14 percent, and gross dissatisfaction fell from 48 percent.

The resulting net satisfaction rating was +10 (percentage of satisfied minus percentage of dissatisfied), classified by SWS as moderate (+10 to +29).

This was a 20-point rise from the poor -10 in March 2025, following the steady decline from very a good +32 in September 2024 to a neutral +1 in February 2025,” the SWS said.

Rising satisfaction in all areas

The survey found President Marcos’s net satisfaction rating highest in Balance Luzon at a strong +28, followed by Metro Manila at +1, the Visayas at -2, and Mindanao at -9.

Compared to March 2025, net satisfaction with Marcos rose in all areas: by 35 points from a bad -44 in Mindanao; 21 points from a neutral +7 in Balance Luzon; 9 points from a poor -11 in the Visayas; and 7 points from a neutral -6 in Metro Manila.

Net satisfaction with the President also improved in both rural and urban areas.

Compared to March 2025, Marcos’ net satisfaction rating climbed 27 points in urban areas, from a poor -14 to a moderate +13, and 11 points in rural areas, from a neutral -4 to +7.

“As of June 2025, the President’s net satisfaction rating was higher among those 55 years old and older at a very good +32, compared to 45-54 year-olds at a neutral +5; 35-44 year-olds at a neutral +5, 25-34 year-olds at a neutral +4, and 18-24 year-olds at a poor -18.

“Compared to March 2025, net satisfaction with President Marcos rose 23 points to +32 among those 55 and older; 6 points to +5 among 45–54 year-olds; 18 points to +5 among 35–44 year-olds; and 43 points to +4 among 25–34 year-olds. It hardly moved from poor -19 among the 18-24 year-olds,” the SWS survey showed.