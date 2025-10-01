Senate offers aid to quake-hit Cebu

Senators Risa Hontiveros and Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan said their respective officers are currently reaching out to those affected by the 6.9-magnitude quake that hit the province of Cebu Tuesday night, 30 September.

Hontiveros said her office has already mobilized a team going to the Cebu Provincial Hospital to deliver two trucks of water to address the drinking water shortage in the area.

"My staff also spoke with Dr. Yurangco, the head of the hospital, to assess the immediate needs of our countrymen affected by the earthquake," she added.

Meanwhile, Pangilinan said his office is currently coordinating with local officials in the affected areas to coordinate relief assistance efforts.

"Please take safety precautions and stay away from damaged buildings, walls, and other infrastructure that may crumble from aftershocks," he added.

Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III and Senator Jinggoy Estrada expressed solidarity with the people of Cebu and its nearby provinces. He also thanked the first responders and volunteers who continue to provide assistance and help.

"With the nation’s prayers and compassion, may the people of Cebu and affected provinces find the strength to recover quickly and stand even stronger," Sotto said.

"I extend my sincere condolences to our Cebuano compatriots who were deeply affected by the powerful earthquake, especially to the families who lost their loved ones," Estrada added.

Estrada also urged the public to "set aside politics first and let the bayanihan spirit thrive."

"As our national government and various agencies carry out rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts to deliver basic services and immediate assistance to earthquake victims, I also encourage the private sector, [non-government organizations], and others who are willing to extend assistance to our affected countrymen," he furthered.