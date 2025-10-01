Sara Duterte offers prayers, aid to Cebu quake victims

Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday expressed sympathies to those affected by the 6.9 magnitude earthquake that struck Bago City in Cebu province.

"Ipinapaabot namin ang aming mga dasal para sa kapayapaan ng mga pumanaw, kagalingan ng mga nasugatan, at mabilis na pagbangon ng mga komunidad na apektado ng trahedya," Duterte said in a statement.

The Vice President also said her office will provide assistance to affected families.

"Gagawin ito sa pamamagitan ng OVP–Cebu, Bohol, at Siquijor Satellite Office, OVP–Eastern Visayas Satellite Office, at OVP–Panay and Negros Islands Satellite Office," she said.

"Dasal ng OVP na mabigyan kayo ng lakas ng loob, at tibay ng pananampalataya, at pag-asa sa pagharap ng hamon na ito," Duterte added.