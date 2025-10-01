San Beda extingushes Blazers

San Beda University opened its campaign in Season 101 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament with a 96-85 statement win over last year’s runner-up College of St. Benilde at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Bryan Sajonia paced the Red Lions with 16 points and three steals while the trio of Agjanti Miller, Jimuel Reyes and Yukien Andrada finished with 16, 13 and 11 points, respectively, in the win.

Justine Sanchez finished with 24 points but to no avail for the Blazers, who lost their first game of the season after being last year's finalist.

Ian Torres registered 13 while reigning MVP Allen Liwag finished with a double-double of 12 points and 12 rebounds in a losing effort.

Up next for San Beda is longtime rival Letran College on Sunday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre at 2:30 p.m.

The scores:

SAN BEDA 96 – Sajonia 16, Miller 16, Reyes 13, Andrada 11, Etulle 9, Gonzales 8, Calimag 7, Celzo 6, Culdora 4, Bonzalida 4, Lina 2, Estacio 0.

ST. BENILDE 85 – Sanchez 24, Torres 13, Liwag 12, Ancheta 8, Celis 6, Oli 6, Cometa 4, Cajucom 4, Moore 3, Morales 3, Gaspay 2, Umali 0, Eusebio 0, Daja 0.

QUARTERS: 26-30, 48-45, 71-61, 96-85.