Primehomes wins double honors at 2025 PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards

Primehomes Real Estate Development, Inc. celebrated a double victory at the 2025 PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards, taking home the titles of Best Breakthrough Developer and Best Lifestyle Condo Development for its flagship project, Primehomes Capitol Hills.

Primehomes Capitol Hills, a 3.6-hectare master-planned community in Quezon City, is designed as a nature-infused urban oasis. With 60% of the estate dedicated to green spaces and landscaping, the development promotes tranquility and well-being. Upon full completion, the community will feature 12 mid-rise condominium towers, offering more than 2,500 residential units.

“The Best Breakthrough Developer award recognizes new developers who have demonstrated exceptional performance and strong potential for long-term industry leadership,” the awards body said. Primehomes stood out for its rapid yet thoughtful growth and its pioneering Urban Oasis model.

This model also earned the Best Lifestyle Condo Development accolade, which highlights the company’s commitment to creating communities that prioritize residents’ quality of life. “Primehomes Capitol Hills truly delivers a well-rounded residential experience that puts the resident's well-being first, making every day feel like a retreat,” the awards committee noted.

Recognized as the gold standard of excellence in real estate, the PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards celebrate the industry’s most visionary and outstanding developments. Securing two awards solidifies Primehomes’ position as a forward-thinking developer committed to elevating urban living.

“As the Philippines aims for upper-middle-income status, property seekers are demanding a new standard of living. Refined products and developments designed to global standards have become paramount, but Primehomes goes a step further,” the company said. Its Urban Oasis approach blends nature, smart living, convenience, and modern design.

Primehomes emphasized its holistic approach to development: “This ensures that comfort and convenience converge with a deep respect for the environment, creating a truly enriching daily life.”

