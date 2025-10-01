Pokémon, lemon mooncakes, anyone?

On the 15th day of the eighth lunar month, those observing the Chinese tradition observe the Mid-Autumn Festival. Since the festival is a harvest celebration during the full moon, at the center of celebrations is eating and sharing of mooncakes, which represents unity and union among families and friends.

For generations, the Lotus Seed Mooncake with Two Egg Yolks has embodied the essence of Mid-Autumn tradition.

Made with carefully-selected lotus seeds slow-cooked into a silky paste, then paired with golden salted egg yolks, it delivers a delicate sweetness complemented by savory richness. The mooncake’s thin crust and perfectly balanced filling have made it an icon of authenticity, one that symbolizes unity and reunion.

This year’s packaging carries a modern interpretation of Chinese mythology, with illustrations of Chang’e, the moon goddess, to highlight the festival’s themes of love, family and togetherness. A true centerpiece of any Mid-Autumn gathering, the Lotus Seed Mooncake is a heritage product that continues to connect generations across the table.

For those looking for other mooncake variants, this year, two newcomers, the Super Lemon Mooncake and the Pokémon Mooncake — headline the collection of Hong Kong MX Mooncake, alongside signature bestsellers, in time for Filipino families’ Mid-Autumn 2025 celebrations.

Super Lemon Mooncake is a bold new creation that reimagines the classic delicacy. Infused with lemon essence, this mooncake offers a citrusy fragrance that instantly awakens the senses. At its core is a luscious lava filling that bursts open with each bite.

This Mid-Autumn, nostalgia meets celebration in the MX Pokémon Mooncake gift box. Featuring a vibrant Pikachu design and playful Poké Ball details, the box brings a touch of childhood wonder to the holiday. Inside are four Creamy Custard Mooncakes, each stamped with a Poké Ball motif, crafted with French butter, fresh cream and premium salted egg yolks. The result is a soft, fragrant custard center that balances indulgence with heritage. Each box comes with a reusable eco-bag featuring Pikachu and Poké Ball patterns for everyday use and for fans who cherish keepsakes.

For those pursuing a healthier lifestyle, the brand expands its low-sugar series with the Low Sugar (Reduced) Mixed Nuts Mooncake, made with five high-quality nuts that deliver rich, layered flavors, crafted with maltitol for a delicious taste with less sugar. The Low (Reduced) Sugar Lotus Seed Paste Mooncake with Egg Yolk features pure fragrant lotus seed paste combined with a premium salted egg yolk, with sugar alcohol replacing sugar to keep sugar content below five percent. Both varieties are free from refined white sugar, artificial colors and preservatives, allowing consumers to enjoy traditional flavors with a focus on health and well-being.

Finally, no Mid-Autumn lineup would be complete without the molten custard mooncake trend. This year’s must-try is the Lava Assorted Mooncake, a curated collection of six decadent flavors: Lava Custard, Lava Chocolate, Lava Cheese, Lava Coconut, Lava Caramel Macchiato and Lava Black Truffle Custard.