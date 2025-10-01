PNP ordered to fast-track validation of Typhoon Opong casualties

The Philippine National Police (PNP) has been directed to assist in the swift and accurate validation of casualties following the devastation of Typhoon Opong.

PNP Acting Chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said police responders have been tasked with supporting local disaster response councils by documenting recoveries on the ground and ensuring accurate, validated information is promptly relayed to authorities.

This directive follows instructions from the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla to tighten coordination among agencies in reporting typhoon-related deaths and missing persons to “avoid misinformation and duplication, and provide timely support to grieving families and affected communities.”

“The PNP is involved in documenting recoveries on the ground and immediately relaying validated information to local disaster response councils,” Nartatez noted.

“We coordinate with the Office of Civil Defense and the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council to ensure that casualty reports are verified and cross-checked against missing persons records before they are made official," he added.

Further, Nartatez acknowledged the continuing challenges, including access to remote or severely affected areas due to damaged infrastructure and the identification of remains in advanced stages of decomposition.

“Our operations are still ongoing in the hardest-hit areas, particularly where there are still reports of missing individuals. These will continue until all measures are exhausted to assist all our kababayan,” he said.

He also noted that police presence remains vital in evacuation centers and rebuilding efforts in stricken communities, ensuring safety and order as residents begin to recover from the storm’s impact.

As of 30 September, the official death toll from Typhoon Opong stood at 27, with 14 individuals still reported missing across the Bicol Region, Western Visayas, and Eastern Visayas.

The Office of Civil Defense has also confirmed that 15 additional fatalities in Bicol and Eastern Visayas are currently under validation.