Pinoy crew of attacked vessel safe — DMW

All 12 Filipino crew members aboard the Dutch-flagged cargo vessel MV Minervagracht, which was attacked in the Gulf of Aden, have been confirmed safe and are set for repatriation, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) announced Wednesday.

Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Cacdac said the Filipino seafarers were rescued through international naval operations after the vessel was struck by an explosive device on 29 September.

The ship’s operator, Spliethoff, said the attack occurred in international waters southeast of Yemen’s port of Aden.

“They have been transported to a safer port, a safer location, and are due to be transported to another location where they will board the plane for home,” Cacdac said, adding that a flight schedule for their repatriation is confirmed.

Two of the Filipino crew sustained injuries. One has minor injuries, while the other sustained injuries described as serious but not life-threatening.

Both are receiving medical treatment but are considered fit to travel.

Cacdac confirmed that 11 of the 12 Filipinos are expected to arrive in the Philippines this coming weekend.

The DMW, Department of Foreign Affairs, and the shipowner are coordinating to provide assistance to the seafarers and have already informed their families in the Philippines.

The MV Minervagracht had a total of 19 crew members, including Russians, Ukrainians, and Sri Lankans, who were forced to evacuate after the explosive device caused a fire aboard the ship.