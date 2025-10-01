North stamps class over South

STA. ROSA, Laguna — Team North roared out of the gates on Wednesday, seizing control of the ICTSI North vs South Elite Junior Championship with an impressive eight wins in the opening Four-ball matches at The Country Club.

What started as a tightly contested showdown between Luzon’s top junior golfers and the best from the Visayas-Mindanao region quickly turned into a showcase of North’s poise, power, and teamwork — even under the punishing midmorning heat. By high noon, North had established a commanding 8-4 lead, making a bold statement in this Ryder Cup-style finale of a year-long tour.

Team North captain Francis Talion credited the strong showing to careful planning and understanding both his players and the opposing team.

“We started by mapping out how the other team might set up their lineup, then built our pairings around that,” Talion said. “It wasn’t just about skill — we considered personalities and chemistry to make sure our partners clicked on the course.”

Early wins came from the girls’ 7-10 matchups, where Athena Serapio and Ronee Dungca topped Soleil Molde and Claren Quiño 3&2, while Mavis Espedido and Tyra Garingalao crushed Denise Mendoza and Francesca Geroy 4&3. These victories set the tone for North’s momentum.

The Four-ball format — where each player plays their own ball and the best score per hole counts — often produces wild swings, but Team North adapted best, staying consistent under pressure and limiting South’s comeback chances.

In the boys’ divisions, Zach Guico and Halo Pangilinan stormed to a 5&4 win over Lucas Revilleza and James Rolida, while in the 11-14 category, Zianbeau Edoc and Jacob Casuga trounced Ralph Batican and Marcus Dueñas 5&4. The Sarines twins continued their winning streaks with Mona teaming with Kendra Garingalao and Lisa pairing with Alexie Gabi, both scoring 2&1 wins.

Team South found a spark in the final match of the day. Eric Jeon’s clutch pitch-in birdie on the 18th secured a 1-up win with partner Mhark Fernando III over Zach Villaroman and Jakob Taruc, rallying from two down in the final holes.

“I hit a good drive, my approach was a bit short, but I read the line perfectly and pitched it in from 23 yards,” Jeon said.

Team North wrapped up Day 1’s victories with Patrick Tambalque and Kristoffer Nadales dominating Alexis Nailga and Armand Copok 5&3.

Meanwhile, South’s 15-18 girls’ team shone, posting a clean sweep. Crista Miñoza and Precious Zaragosa defeated Rafa Anciano and Chloe Rada 6&4, and Tashanah Balangayan with Mikela Guillermo mirrored the score against Levonne Talion and Tiffany Bernardino.

Despite trailing 4 points overall, Team South captain Alfred Gaccion remained optimistic, highlighting the potential of alternate-shot Foursomes and Singles matches in the coming days.

Excitement and intensity were evident across all divisions, from the youngest juniors representing their regions to the high-stakes 11-18 brackets, where every shot mattered. With North holding a 4-point lead heading into Day 2, the battle is far from over — and South has every reason to fight back.