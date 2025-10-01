Midnight Bataan buy-bust nets ₱1.63M shabu, high-value suspect arrested

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — A midnight drug bust in Bataan resulted in the seizure of ₱1.63 million worth of shabu and the arrest of a high-value suspect, marking a critical strike against narcotics networks in Central Luzon, police announced Wednesday.

Acting on intelligence, the Balanga City Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit conducted a buy-bust operation at 12:10 a.m. on September 30 along Roman Super Highway in Barangay Tuyo. Undercover agents negotiated the purchase of 240 grams of shabu, leading to the suspect’s apprehension.

Authorities recovered:

240 grams of suspected shabu (valued at ₱1.63 million)

Two additional sachets of the illegal drug

A mobile phone believed to contain transaction records

Buy-bust money, including one genuine ₱500 bill and 99 counterfeit notes

The arrested individual, whose name remains withheld pending court proceedings, has been tagged by police as a “high-value target” with suspected ties to regional drug distribution networks.

PRO3 Regional Director PBGen Ponce Rogelio I. Peñones Jr. framed the bust as a societal intervention: “Removing ₱1.6 million in drugs spares countless families from addiction’s devastation. This isn’t just a statistic—it’s a lifeline for communities.”

The confiscated shabu’s street value ranks among Central Luzon’s largest single seizures this year. Based on regional drug pricing, the haul equates to roughly 24,000 doses—enough to supply thousands of users.

The operation aligns with the Philippine National Police’s escalated crackdown on high-profile traffickers under Acting Chief PLtGen Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr.

Prosecutors are preparing charges under the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. Forensic tests to confirm the substance’s chemical composition are underway, while investigators analyze the suspect’s phone for leads on broader syndicate operations.

Peñones issued a blunt message to drug networks: “This arrest is a template. We will hunt down every trafficker exploiting our region. Central Luzon’s streets will not be your marketplace.”