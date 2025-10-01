Lav Diaz joins Simon Yam and regional icons at AIFFA 2025

The ASEAN International Film Festival and Awards (AIFFA) 2025 is gearing up to be one of the region’s most exciting cultural gatherings, and this year, the spotlight will also shine on acclaimed Filipino filmmaker Lav Diaz, a towering figure in world cinema.

From November 12 to 15, Kuching, Sarawak will host the festival’s seventh edition, bringing together some of the biggest names in film, music, and entertainment across Southeast Asia. The lineup includes Hong Kong film legend Simon Yam, Malaysian music icon Datuk M. Nasir, and celebrated Indonesian singer Ruth Sahanaya, alongside Diaz—whose presence underscores the Philippines’ growing influence on the international stage.

Lav Diaz: The Filipino Auteur on the Global Stage

Festival director Livan Tajang confirmed Diaz’s long-awaited appearance at AIFFA, describing him as “a leading figure in world cinema.” Known for his meditative style and epic narratives often spanning hours, Diaz has become a defining voice of Filipino independent cinema.

His body of work has garnered worldwide recognition, including prestigious awards from Cannes and Berlin. Most recently, his latest film Magellan opened the Berlin Film Festival to critical acclaim and is the Philippines’ official entry for the Oscars 2026. For many cinephiles, Diaz’s presence in Kuching is a rare chance to engage with a filmmaker whose vision has reshaped how the world sees Philippine cinema.

A Festival of Stars and Stories

The 2025 AIFFA promises more than just screenings—it will be a vibrant celebration of storytelling, culture, and artistry.

• Simon Yam will headline a star-studded Gala Night at Pullman Hotel’s Colosseum and hold a meet-and-greet with fans at the Kuching Waterfront’s Godown Amphitheatre on November 15. His itinerary also includes cultural visits to the Sarawak Cultural Village and Borneo Cultures Museum, culminating in a river cruise along the Sarawak River followed by a press conference onboard.

• Musical performances will feature beloved ASEAN talents, including Ruth Sahanaya of Indonesia and Malaysia’s Datuk M. Nasir, both household names in the region’s music scene.

Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister Datuk Seri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah highlighted the significance of bringing together such regional icons, noting that AIFFA continues to strengthen ASEAN’s creative bonds.

New Categories and Expanded Programs

This year’s edition introduces two fresh categories:

• The Borneo Documentary Awards, making its debut on November 14 at the Borneo Cultures Museum Auditorium.

• The ASEAN UNIFEST Awards, spotlighting emerging voices through short films and youth-centered storytelling.

Beyond competition, AIFFA 2025 will feature masterclasses, film screenings, exhibitions, and multiple celebrity meet-and-greet sessions.

Since its inception in 2013, the festival has evolved into a premier showcase for ASEAN cinema, drawing international attention to the region’s artistry. This year alone, AIFFA has attracted over 200 film submissions from across Southeast Asia.

The Gala Night

The closing Gala Night on November 15 promises glamour and recognition, with 12 AIFFA trophies to be awarded to the best films across the region. The evening will be punctuated by high-caliber performances from top ASEAN entertainers, blending cinematic excellence with cultural celebration.

Why Lav Diaz’s Presence Matters

In an event that unites Southeast Asia’s finest talents, Diaz’s participation is more than symbolic—it is transformative. His artistry brings depth to the festival, reminding audiences that cinema is not only entertainment but also a mirror of history, identity, and resilience.

With Magellan making waves internationally and vying for Oscar recognition, Diaz’s journey to Kuching adds gravitas to AIFFA’s narrative: that ASEAN cinema is thriving, daring, and globally relevant.

As the curtain rises in Sarawak this November, AIFFA 2025 will not only celebrate films—it will honor the visionaries, like Lav Diaz, who ensure that Southeast Asia’s stories resonate around the world.