Hontiveros, Marcoleta bat for affordable electricity for Filipinos

Senators Risa Hontiveros and Rodante Marcoleta on Wednesday, 1 October, batted for affordable electricity for all Filipinos.

During the Commission on Appointments committee deliberation on the ad interim appointment of Sharon Garin as secretary of the Department of Energy (DOE), Hontiveros asked about the plan of the agency to lower the electricity rates in the Philippines.

“Can our fellow citizens expect a decrease in electricity prices? I did note what you said about looking for a reduction of P2 to P3 by 2030 and that you believe below P10 per kilowatt hour is affordable.

"So under your watch, can our countrymen rely on this? What concrete steps will you take as DOE secretary to lower electricity rates? Please continue to advise us in Congress on what policies will help create a more conducive environment,” she added.

In response, Garin said the DOE will work on the other technologies and the other parts of the electric bill that the agency has "to keep it lower and lower."

"Some policies we can issue that can allow the lowering of the electric bills," she noted.

Meanwhile, Marcoleta also asked Garin if she would support a proposed legislation seeking to lower the cost of electricity in the country by removing the 12 percent value-added tax (VAT).

“The crucial issue here is affordability. Earlier, you were asked what the affordable rate is to you, and you ventured to say it's about P10 per kilowatt hour. You also said that you cannot even compare the rates with other countries, where electricity cost is subsidized, and in the Philippines, electricity is taxed," he pressed.

"We have filed several measures, for instance, we want to remove the present VAT on electricity, will you support that, Ms. Secretary?” Marcoleta asked.

In response, Garin said the DOE would support initiatives to lower electricity costs, subject to the opinion of the Department of Finance.