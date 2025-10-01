From classrooms to DigiHub: SM turns over fully equipped school building in Mindoro

The SM Group, through SM Prime and SM Foundation, has turned over a newly constructed two-story, four-classroom school building to Bayanan II Elementary School in Calapan.

Built under the Department of Education’s (DepEd) Adopt-A-School Program, the facility aims to address the growing need for additional classrooms in the area. It marks the 112th school building donated by the SM Group nationwide.

Designed with functionality and inclusivity in mind, each classroom is furnished with durable wood-steel armchairs—including seats for left-handed learners—and panoramic whiteboards for improved visibility. Wall fans enhance ventilation, while each room comes with its own flush toilet and wash basin to promote hygiene and convenience.

The building also features a faculty room, prayer room, clinic, and storage areas to benefit both students and teachers. A centralized handwashing station with 10 faucets and an overhead water tank has been installed to encourage proper hygiene practices.

Safety and accessibility were top priorities during construction. Emergency lighting lines the staircases, a fire alarm system is in place, and facilities for persons with disabilities include an accessible restroom and a wheelchair ramp.

In partnership with Ace Hardware, Bayanan II Elementary will also receive a DigiHub, equipped with a router, smart TV, 20 desktop computers with earphones and microphones, 10 computer tables, and 20 chairs. The DigiHub is designed to boost digital literacy and give students access to modern learning tools.

SM Foundation said the donation is part of its mission to spread social good by supporting public education and uplifting communities across the Philippines.