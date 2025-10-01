FEU holds off CSB, nears finals return

Far Eastern University erased a five-point deficit late in the fourth set to rally past College of Saint Benilde, 25-20, 20-25, 25-18, 25-23, moving closer to a return trip to the 2025 V-League Collegiate Challenge finals on Wednesday at the Playtime FilOil Centre in San Juan.

After falling to a 1-2 set disadvantage, the Lady Blazers appeared poised to force a fifth set after Fiona Inocentes hammered a floating ball that extended their lead to five points, 19-14, pushing the Lady Tamaraws on the edge.

However, FEU kept its composure and suddenly seized control, storming to a 24-22 lead as Lovely Lopez took command, unleashing a blistering 10-3 run that left Benilde stunned and scrambling to respond.

Arianna Pua kept the Lady Blazers in the hunt with a sharp off-the-block hit, but Gerzel Petallo sliced through two blockers to answer back and finish off the hard-fought win for the Lady Tamaraws after almost two hours of action.

Petallo scored a game-high 21 points to go along with nine excellent receptions for Saint Benilde.

“We just take to heart that this is the semis, no more taking it easy, no complacency, our game should be polished,” Petallo said.

“Our mind set is to not take it to fifth set since tomorrow we’ll play the semis again. We have to face them again tomorrow so we had to finish it early,” she added.

The Lady Tamaraws are now on the cusp of a third straight finals appearance in the tournament organized by Sports Vision.

Tin Ubaldo pulled the strings on offense with 26 excellent sets, while Faida Bakanke and Jaz Elarina backed Petallo with 13 and 10 points, respectively, to round out the double-digit performers for FEU.

Alyzza Devosora added nine points, while Lopez, who powered the Lady Tamaraws’ resurgence in the fourth, finished with eight markers off the bench.

FEU will try to close out Saint Benilde in Game 2 on Thursday at 5 p.m., still at the same venue.

Zamantha Nolasco led the Lady Blazers with 12 points, while Inocentes and Shahanna Lleses contributed 11 and 10 points, respectively.