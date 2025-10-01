DoH probes unfinished Zambo hospital construction

The Department of Health (DoH) is investigating an incomplete and unused hospital project in the Zamboanga region amid allegations of collusion between the private contractor and government officials.

DoH Secretary Ted Herbosa confirmed to the Senate on Wednesday that the facility has not served a single patient because construction remains unfinished by contractor St. Timothy Construction, owned by the Discaya family.

“It can’t be used because it has not yet been completed,” Herbosa told Senator Erwin Tulfo during a budget hearing.

Tulfo pressed the health secretary on accountability, asking if officials suspected of being involved in collusion had been relieved. Herbosa responded that no officials have been removed yet but that an internal investigation is underway.

“I just ordered an investigation against the regional director, and of course, there is due process. We’ll go through all the whole process,” Herbosa said, noting the irregularity came to light during previous Senate hearings.

He added that the DoH is open to collaborating with the newly formed Independent Commission for Infrastructure if its mandate covers all government infrastructure projects.

However, he disclosed that the department has its own internal mechanisms and is prepared to elevate findings to the Office of the Ombudsman if necessary.

St. Timothy Construction, owned by Sarah and Curlee Discaya, was awarded the project, though the contract details were not specified.

The hearing also covered the DoH’s proposed budget for 2026, including the Quick Response Fund (QRF), which is set at P500 million.

Herbosa admitted the QRF may be insufficient given the increasing frequency of natural disasters. “It’s only October, and it’s already at P199 million. It’s almost depleted,” he said.

Tulfo also questioned the Department of Budget and Management’s decision to reduce the DoH’s capital outlay in the 2026 budget, citing President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s commitment to expand specialty hospitals in the provinces.

Herbosa explained that the reduced infrastructure funding reflects a strategic shift aligning with the President’s directive to prioritize public services over capital-intensive infrastructure.