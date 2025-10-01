Cake and Donut haven

There are actually two types of Czaczacza.

The first is called Taste of Czaczacza. These are full cafés that serve rice meals, pasta, breakfast dishes, cakes, and donuts. The two stores — located in Bayan, Marikina, and at SM San Mateo — are of this concept.

The second type is Czaczacza Café, which are island-style kiosks. Here we focus only on donuts, cakes, coffee and ice cream. There are six of these kiosks, all located in malls to serve the concept well.

Having two different names for very similar concepts confused a lot of people initially, so everything has been rebranded under the name Czaczacza, although the stores will still be full stores and the kiosks will remain focused on the brand’s sweet treats. They are named after the owner, Chef Czarina Sevilla, who is the pastry chef and is responsible for all the cakes, donuts and other sweet treats that Czaczacza has now and will develop in the future. Her husband, Chef Marvin Sevilla, handles the savory items.

Chef Czarina is also the founder of Avocadoria, and, together, they also run Czarina’s All Day Filipino Dining in Marikina, which opened in June 2025.

Donuts, obviously, are one of the reasons why customers keep coming back to Czaczacza. It offers 17 flavors at the moment, all developed by Chef Czarina herself, with Crème Brûlée, Strawberry Quizas, Avocado Mambo, and Yema Twist as best-sellers. The donuts are made fresh daily and available every day.

Cakes are the other main reason why Czaczacza commands such a good following. It serves both classic and trending cakes. The signature cakes are the Knafeh Chocolate Pistachio Cake, which is Chef Czarina’s take on the trending cake that started in Dubai, as well as the Strawberry Shortcake, which is a classic that will always remain an all-time favorite. Other best-sellers include Tiramisu, which has also been trending lately, along with its own Carrot Cake and Biscoff Triple Cheesecake. There are about 21 cakes available these days, plus seasonal cakes that the brand releases at certain times of the year.