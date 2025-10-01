Cabanatuan drug den dismantled

Drug enforcement agents dismantled a makeshift drug den and arrested five individuals following a buy-bust operation in Barangay Camp Tinio.

The operation, a joint effort by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Region 3 and the Nueva Ecija Police Provincial Office (NEPPO), resulted in the seizure of approximately 9 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P61,200.

PDEA identified the arrested suspects as alias “Lando,” alias “Ela,” alias “Nio,” alias “Bien” and alias “Rom.”

Operating teams recovered the suspected shabu, assorted drug paraphernalia, and the marked buy-bust money used in the transaction.

The confiscated items will undergo forensic examination at the PDEA Region 3 laboratory. Charges for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 are being prepared for filing against the five suspects.