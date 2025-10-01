CA confirms 39 AFP officers’ promotion

The Commission on Appointments (CA) confirmed the promotion of 39 senior officers of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) this week, including an active lieutenant general and a former congressman who was promoted in the reserve force.

The CA session, presided over by Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III, approved the promotion of two major generals, two rear admirals, 23 brigadier generals, six commodores and six colonels.

Among the highest-ranking officers confirmed was Lt. Gen. Rey Alemania of PMA Class 1992, who currently heads the AFP Joint Sustainment Command. He previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, J4.

Also confirmed were Maj. Gen. Loreto Pasamonte, a recipient of the 2025 Golden Aviator Award for Command and Leadership, and Maj. Gen. Christopher Tampus, who is the assistant division commander of the 11th Infantry (Alakdan) Division.

The CA also confirmed the promotion of Col. Michael Romero to the rank of Colonel in the Philippine Air Force Reserve. Romero is the chairman of the Association of Reservist and Reservist Administrators of the Philippines and has been active in strengthening the reserve corps.

The promotions of both active and reserve officers underscore the AFP’s continued effort to cultivate leadership depth and strengthen its defense posture across all service components.