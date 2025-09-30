Trump’s Gaza plan wins Netanyahu backing

Washington (AFP) — United States President Donald Trump secured Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s backing for a wide-ranging Gaza peace plan Monday, as the two leaders warned that Israel would “finish the job” against Hamas if the Palestinian militant group rejects the deal.

Hamas had yet to give its judgment on the proposal that Trump unveiled at the White House alongside Netanyahu, leaving uncertainty swirling around the fate of the 20-point plan to end the war.

The plan calls for a ceasefire, release of hostages by Hamas within 72 hours, disarmament of Hamas and gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, followed by a post-war transitional authority headed by Trump himself.

“I support your plan to end the war in Gaza which achieves our war aims,” Netanyahu said in a joint press conference with the US president.

“If Hamas rejects your plan, Mr. President, or if they supposedly accept it and then basically do everything to counter it, then Israel will finish the job by itself.”

Trump said that Israel would have his “full backing” to do so if Hamas did not accept the deal.

But he insisted peace in the Middle East was “beyond very close” and described the announcement of the plan as a “potentially one of the great days ever in civilization.”

Reaction was global, and swift. Eight key Arab and Muslim nations — Egypt, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan — hailed the agreement’s “sincere efforts” in the wake of their own talks with Trump last week.

Washington’s European allies promptly voiced support, with the leaders of France, UK, Germany and Italy sharing strong expressions of support for the plan.