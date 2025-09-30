‘The Observatory’ showroom brings Shibuya to Mandaluyong

On Tuesday, 31 September 2025, Federal Land NRE Global Inc. (FNG) officially launched The Observatory Sales Pavilion, a showroom previewing the upcoming 4.5-hectare mixed-use development of the same name. Located along Pioneer Street in Mandaluyong, The Observatory is envisioned as a community that integrates residential towers, retail, and office spaces, all inspired by the architectural and design elements of Tokyo’s Shibuya district.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony featured remarks from FNG executives, Japanese Ambassador Endo Kazuya, and former Mandaluyong City Mayor Benjamin Abalos.

“Today, we are officially launching The Observatory Sales Pavilion, the result of hard work by our Filipino and Japanese teams, side by side, guided by a shared vision. When Federal Land and Nomura Real Estate formed this joint venture, we committed to bringing new value to the Philippines. This showroom is proof of that promise. Here, Japanese precision meets Filipino creativity, building something modern and lasting,” FNG Vice Chairman Yusuke Hirano said.

Long-term investment in central Metro Manila

The Observatory will eventually feature nine buildings — eight residential towers and one commercial tower — anchored by a shopping mall and surrounding retail spaces.

Groundbreaking for the commercial component took place in July this year. The mall is designed to emphasize open-air, al fresco experiences, with views of the Pasig River and the Taguig City skyline. It is scheduled for completion in 2028, while the entire Observatory complex is targeted for completion by 2045.

Inside the Sales Pavilion, model units showcased the variety of residential offerings within the development, starting with the Sora Tower, slated for completion in 2030. Units range from compact studios to three-bedroom layouts, spanning 31 to 150 square meters. Each is designed according to the Japanese principle of kaizen—continuous improvement. A distinctive feature is the inclusion of a genkan, a traditional entryway where residents and guests leave their shoes.

Prices range from ₱8 million to ₱60 million, with flexible payment terms available. One option allows buyers to pay 20 percent equity in monthly installments during the first five years, with a lump sum payable afterward through a bank loan. Monthly payments can be as low as ₱11,000 during the first year.

Joint venture synergy

Federal Land and Nomura Real Estate established FNG in 2022, combining Federal Land’s local market expertise with Nomura’s global design and Japanese township development experience. Their earlier collaboration, The Seasons Residences in Bonifacio Global City, launched in 2017, was the country’s first Japanese-inspired residential project and introduced the Philippines’ first branch of Mitsukoshi, the Tokyo-based department store.

“This has been years in the making. It may have taken time, but that time was essential,” FNG Chairman Alfred Ty said. “Our project should be built with utmost care for customers, shaped by innovation and strengthened through collaboration.”

A bet on Mandaluyong’s growth

Situated at the geographic center of Metro Manila, Mandaluyong offers residents and businesses easy access to major commercial hubs including Makati, Bonifacio Global City, and Ortigas.

“Mandaluyong is the right place, because in Mandaluyong, we treat [you] as a member of the family. Mandaluyong has assured everybody of peace and order, of love from our people,” former Mayor Benjamin Abalos said.

With the Pavilion now open, FNG is signaling strong confidence in Mandaluyong’s growth trajectory and in the resilience of the Philippine property market amid evolving urban development trends.