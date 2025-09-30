Ready to soar

STA. ROSA, Laguna — This is the moment where focus must override excitement, and where talent and skill are expected to cancel out the luck factor.

With strategy and communication set to determine the outcome, the ICTSI Elite Junior Finals blasts off on Wednesday at The Country Club, featuring the best junior golfers from Luzon (North) and Visayas-Mindanao (South) in a Ryder Cup-style showdown.

In true team golf fashion, the finals mirror the recently concluded Team Europe versus Team USA duel.

The format includes Four-Ball (Best Ball) on Day 1, Foursomes (Alternate Shot) on Day 2, and Singles matches on the final day. With 48 of the country’s top juniors competing, this promises to be a pressure-packed battleground of skill and willpower.

Team North co-captain Ryan Tambalque laid down a simple but clear plan for Day 1’s Four-Ball format, where the boys’ 7-10 division opens play from the first tee, followed by the 11-14 and the 15-18 divisions. The girls’ teams start simultaneously on the 10th tee, ensuring action on both sides of the course.

The three-day event is open to the public, offering fans a unique opportunity to watch and support the next generation of professional golfers in action.

“Keep the ball in the fairway and greens in regulation,” Tambalque said, giving concise marching orders to his 24-player squad that emerged from a grueling seven-leg qualifying series organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments Inc.

However, Tambalque was quick to emphasize balance.

“Let them enjoy the game. I’m confident in our players — they’re all strong, and they’ve been training independently. Whichever way we pair them, I know they’ll do their best,” he said.

On the other side, Team South skipper Alfred Gaccion exuded quiet confidence. While he acknowledged the depth of Team North, he believes his squad holds the edge in talent, experience and resilience.

“The opposing team is equally equipped, so we’re focusing on a balanced fielding of players. Fortunately, we have strong representatives in every age division,” said Gaccion, who singled out the girls’ 15-18 division as a potential game-changer.

“The 15-18 girls will definitely be on top,” he added, referring to his powerhouse lineup of Tashanah Balangauan, Crista Miñoza, Precious Zaragosa and Mikela Guillermo.

Team North’s counterpart in the girls’ 15-18 division includes Rafa Anciano, Levonne Talion, Tiffany Bernardino and Chloe Rada.

While they lack the same level of regional dominance, Tambalque believes their chemistry could be the deciding factor.

“This is a team event, and team play is the key to overcoming any disadvantage,” Gaccion said.

“Support for each other in Four-Ball and Foursomes will be the foundation.”

Though optimistic about an early lead, Gaccion knows the Singles matches will ultimately decide the championship.

“Day 3 will be the game-changer. If we can take control early, it will boost the players’ confidence heading into the final round,” he said.

Bonding could become a critical factor. Gaccion admitted his players come from different islands and haven’t had much time to train together.

“We didn’t have the luxury of team practice or bonding. But this will be our own version of a ‘Team Europe’ style win — cohesive despite the distance,” he said.

In contrast, Tambalque said Team North has developed camaraderie through regular tournaments and shared training.

“We see each other almost every week, and even the parents have built rapport. That chemistry is a strength,” Tambalque said.

Still, recent typhoons limited Team North’s full-team practices.

“We weren’t able to train as a complete group, so we focused on division-specific practice sessions,” Tambalque added.

Regardless of preparation, Gaccion and Tambalque believe their teams are ready and eager.

“This is the first North vs South tournament of this kind, and the excitement is real — not just among the players but also the parents,” Tambalque said.

The Four-Ball format rewards bold, aggressive play — with each player playing their own ball and the best score counting. Momentum shifts are common, setting the stage for fast starts and high drama.

On Day 2, the Foursomes format brings added pressure. Players alternate shots, making communication and trust paramount. A single misstep can doom a hole, while harmony can create upsets.

The Singles round on Day 3 pits players head-to-head, with each hole crucial in the race to collect points. With one point at stake per match, the first team to reach 24.5 points wins.

If the teams tie at 24-24, a sudden-death playoff will ensue. One age group will be drawn at random, and each captain must nominate a player to settle the match — adding even more suspense to an already unpredictable format.