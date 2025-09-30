Pangilinan presses ICI to open flood probe proceedings to public

Senator Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan on Tuesday, 30 September, once again called on the Independent Commission for Infrastructure (ICI) to open its proceedings to the public.

In a statement, Pangilinan reiterated that transparency — including openness to reasons, processes, and findings — is always among the elements of any independent investigation.

He also stressed the importance of independence, impartiality, objectivity, timeliness, and thoroughness in a probe.

"We are all taxpayers. We are all being betrayed by those who swore to serve the people, and we want to know the truth. We, the victims, have the right to know what is happening at the ICI," Pangilinan said.

"Open the proceedings. Don't test the people. Maybe tomorrow, the protests will be in front of your homes," he added.

Pangilinan made the statement again after ICI Executive Director Brian Keith Hosaka said there will be no livestreaming of the investigation by the independent commission on flood anomalies.

Hosaka clarified that statements made before the ICI will still have to be verified, so "it's a very dangerous thing if we livestream it."

He added that the ICI is carefully evaluating the credibility of each testimony presented to it.