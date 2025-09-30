NUNS, Adamson keep perfect slates

National University-Nazareth School (NUNS) and Adamson University cruised to identical 2-0 records after decisive victories in the University Athletic Association of the Philippines Season 88 high school girls’ volleyball tournament on Sunday at the Blue Eagle Gym in Loyola Heights, Quezon City.

The defending champion Lady Bullpups dominated De La Salle-Zobel, 25-15, 25-16, 25-17 while the Lady Falcons rolled past University of the Philippines Integrated School, 25-12, 25-19, 25-11 in the opener.

Meanwhile, University of Santo Tomas and Far Eastern University-Diliman rebounded from opening-day losses, improving to 1-1.

The Junior Golden Tigresses, who lost to NUNS in their first match, dominated Ateneo De Manila University, 25-10, 25-6, 25-18 while FEU-D bounced back from their loss to Adamson with a 25-9, 25-17, 25-17 win over University of the East.

NUNS came out firing in the final set, building a 14-7 cushion behind attacks from Diza Berayo and Akeyla Bartolabac.

The Junior Lady Spikers tried to claw back, cutting the deficit to two with a five-point streak but Berayo caught fire from the service line, drilling four aces in a seven-point run that restored the Lady Bullpups’ control.

An attack from Bartolabac then pushed NUNS to match point before Ysabella Cruz and Micaella Gould combined for the match-clinching block.

“We had a good start but the most important thing is that we improved individually and as a group,” NUNS head coach Karl Dimaculangan said.

“I actually reminded them that discipline is the most important thing regardless of whom we are facing. For us, the most important thing is how we perform regardless of the opponent.”

Berayo spearheaded the charge with 10 points on seven attacks and three aces, adding six digs, while Bartolabac contributed nine points from three kills and three aces in the 69-minute match. Slash Obera and Cruz also added seven points apiece.

Jelliane Laborte paced the Junior Lady Spikers with six points. DLSZ dropped to a 1-1 record.