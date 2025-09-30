NHCP warns: Do not attempt to enter damaged buildings

Following the 6.9-magnitude temblor, the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) warned residents in quake-hit areas to avoid attempting to enter damaged buildings.

"Your personal safety is of utmost concern. Again, do not attempt to enter damaged buildings without consultation and coordination with site administrators and experts," NHCP said.

The NHCP also warned the public against uploading photos on social media that can be used as a reference for displaced, thieves, and unwanted persons.

Meanwhile, caretakers of moveable historic objects, the NHCP also instructed them not to attempt to enter structures without prior coordination with authorities.

"Secure the premises of the structure and protect entry and exit points to deter kibitzers and unnecessary people from entering. You can use barricades and caution ribbon for this," it continued.

Before doing any retrieval or salvage work, caretakers are advised to wear protective clothing such as hard hats, gloves, and brightly colored clothes before entering the premises of damaged buildings.

During the retrieval operation, the NHCP advised them to document and take photographs of damaged objects, wrapping the objects, if possible, with Japanese tissue or clean cloth on sturdy boxes and labeling them together for easier identification.

"It is important to retrieve at the soonest time the damaged objects as they are prone to further damages (should aftershocks occur, or heavy rains) and in the case of damaged and unguarded buildings, thieves and vandals," it added.

"Bring the retrieved objects to a safe place identified by the heritage site administrator/s and away from the damaged structure. Take detailed photographs of damage incurred and label broken parts."

Finally, caretakers are encouraged to make a quick list that includes the name of the item, its size, what it’s made of, its current condition, and any damage.

Several heritage churches in Cebu Province suffered significant damage on Tuesday night, 30 September.

The centuries-old Archdiocesan Shrine of Santo Rosa de Lima in Daanbantayan has partially collapsed, while lights and portions of the outer facade of the Parroquia de San Pedro Apostol in Bantayan were caught on video falling apart.

The epicenter of the quake was traced 17 kilometers from Bogo City. Tremors were felt all over the island province and reached as far as Northern Samar and Leyte.