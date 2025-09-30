New standard in child nutrition redefined

A new infant formula has entered the Philippine market, touting a fresh milk formula process that its manufacturer says better preserves nutrients compared to conventional powder.

AceKid is being introduced to Filipino parents by its manufacturer, FEIHE, a company that boasts more than 60 years of production experience. The company claims the fresh milk process is superior because it retains more of the milk's natural protein structure, vitamins, and minerals.

While most powdered milk products undergo multiple processing and high-temperature drying stages, which can lead to nutrient loss, AceKid uses a single-step, “farm-to-can” process. This method transforms liquid cow's milk into powder after nutrients are added, ensuring a "superior standard of milk freshness and nutrient integrity," the company stated.

AceKid is sourced from the "golden milk source belt" at 47 degrees North Latitude, an area known for its fertile black soil and pure alkaline spring water.

The formula, which the company says champions early brain development, is packed with 14 vitamins and seven minerals for overall growth. It also contains DHA, ARA, Lutein and Choline for brain and eye development, and GOS to support healthy digestion. The product does not contain added sucrose or maltodextrin, which the company notes are linked to childhood cavities and other health risks.

FEIHE works with premier academic institutions, including Harvard Medical School and Peking University School of Medicine, to develop its nutritional products.