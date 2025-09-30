New Antique terminal boosts capacity nearly fivefold

Antique is set for a major lift in air travel capacity this year with the opening of a new passenger terminal designed to handle nearly five times more travelers.

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) said on Tuesday that the 2,224-square-meter Passenger Terminal Building will raise Antique Airport’s capacity to more than 300 passengers from just 64—a jump of about 369 percent.

The facility will feature wider departure and arrival halls, modern check-in counters, restrooms, a nursing and breastfeeding room, and accessible amenities for persons with disabilities.

“This should be the benchmark of all regional airport improvements across the country. This should be the standard everywhere—spacious, complete with passenger facilities, and accessible to all, especially persons with disabilities,” Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said.

While Antique prepares for takeoff, CAAP said Masbate Airport, which sustained P10 million to P15 million worth of damage from Typhoon Opong, has also reopened.

Crews cleared debris from the ceiling, installed temporary roofing, and fully restored electricity and internet.

Lopez inspected the facility over the weekend, after which CAAP secured a steady supply of repair materials and reinforced its standby inventory.

“The resumption of flights will remain at the discretion of the airlines,” Lopez noted.

CAAP said Antique’s upcoming terminal and Masbate’s recovery underscore its dual focus on growth and resilience as it works to deliver safe, reliable, and world-class airports for the traveling public.