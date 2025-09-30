NBI summons solons over flood mess

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) will summon at least 17 incumbent and former legislators in connection with the alleged multibillion-peso flood control scams, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla has announced.

This comes in the wake of the resignation of Ako Bicol Partylist Rep. Zaldy Co from the House of Representatives on Monday after he was implicated in the anomalies. Remulla had urged Co, who had fled to the United States and is believed to now be in Spain, to return home and “face the music.”

“You need to face the charges. And if you say you are innocent, there is always due process here,” Remulla told Co.

According to Remulla, the NBI will invite the legislators named in the sworn statements of contractor-couple Pacifico “Curlee” and Sarah Discaya, who testified before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee that lawmakers and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) officials demanded kickbacks in exchange for the approval of projects.

The Justice chief said the NBI’s initial step will be to validate the Discayas’ affidavits by interviewing the legislators.

Those named in the affidavits were Representatives Roman Romulo of Pasig City, Jojo Ang of Usbag Ilongo Partylist, Patrick Michael Vargas of Quezon City, Juan Carlos “Arjo” Atayde of Quezon City, Nicanor Briones of Agap Partylist, Marcelino Teodoro of Marikina, Florida Robes of Bulacan, Leandro Jesus Madrona of Romblon, Benjamin Agarao Jr. of Laguna, Florencio Gabriel “Bem” Noel of An Waray Partylist, Leody Tariela of Occidental Mindoro, Reynante Arrogancia, Marvin Rillo, and Marivic Co-Pilar of Quezon City, Teodoro Jaresco of Aklan, Antonieta Yudela of Zamboanga Sibugay and Dean Asistio of Caloocan City.

Co, who also faces a complaint for graft and falsification before the Ombudsman, resigned on the same day Speaker Faustino Dy III had set as the deadline for him to return and face the allegations.

In his resignation letter, Co cited threats to his family and claimed he was being denied due process.

“On account of the real, direct, grave and imminent threat to the lives of my family and me, and the evident denial of my right to due process of law, I am constrained to tender with immediate effect my irrevocable resignation as a member of the House of Representatives,” Co wrote.

The Ombudsman complaint, filed by Citizens Crime Watch, accuses Co and other lawmakers of involvement in over P241 billion worth of alleged illegal insertions in the 2025 national budget.