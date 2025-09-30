History repeats: Pinoys back on the streets

As Filipinos marked the 53rd anniversary of the declaration of Martial Law on 21 September, this year’s commemoration carried a sharper edge as it coincided with mass protests over the alleged trillion-peso corruption scandal in government.

Professor Dennis Coronacion, chair of the Department of Political Science at the University of Santo Tomas, said the protests drew a striking parallel between the plunder and abuses the Marcos dictatorship and the present controversy hounding the administration of his son, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

“21 September represents a dark chapter in our history. It refers to the proclamation of Martial Law by the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., during which human rights violations and large-scale corruption took place. We’re talking about billions of dollars,” Coronacion told the DAILY TRIBUNE in Filipino.

He said the sentiments expressed by the demonstrators this year highlighted how corruption continued to fuel the public outrage.

“There was corruption during the time of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos Sr., and there is also corruption now. In terms of magnitude and amount, they are not far apart — we are still talking about huge sums of money,” he said.

The political analyst noted that while most protest venues were peaceful, violence erupted in parts of the University Belt, particularly at Recto Avenue and Ayala Bridge, where rioters clashed with authorities.

“That disturbance is what made the 21 September protest stand out,” Coronacion observed.

There has been speculation on who may have been behind the unrest.

“Many people are asking: was this orchestrated by the supporters of former President Duterte? Others believe it was a way for those in the lower economic classes to protest corruption in government,” Coronacion said.

He warned that the anger over the so-called ghost flood control projects could erupt violently.

“The desire for change and for the government to respond to the corruption is very much alive in the hearts of Filipinos. Such feelings could again explode into another violent expression of frustration and disappointment,” he said.

Coronacion also underscored the widening gap between the public’s expectations and the administration’s response.

“The administration wants to gauge the extent of the impact of this critical public sentiment. But if you ask the public, they want full accountability — whoever the evidence leads to, even if it reaches the President himself,” he said.

He noted that senators and congressmen have been trading blame for the controversy.

“If it were up to the public, everyone involved — if there is enough evidence — should resign. And of course, resignation should not be the end of it. They must be charged, tried in court, and if the evidence is strong enough, they should be imprisoned,” Coronacion stressed.