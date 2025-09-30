BTS Kim Seokjin for IGIN

The Philippines marks a milestone as the first Southeast Asian country to debut IGIN—the premium Korean apple gin fronted by global ambassador Jin of BTS, the 21st-century pop phenomenon.

This launch infuses the local spirits scene with the distinct character of Korean ingredients and layered sophistication, establishing IGIN as a new benchmark for Korean liquors that blend craftsmanship with cultural storytelling.

Just in time for the “Ber months,” IGIN arrives as the ultimate celebratory sip and gifting gem—ideal for holiday parties, Christmas reunions, New Year’s countdowns, or surprise moments with friends and loved ones.

IGIN’s flagship Apple Gin is a premium distilled spirit crafted from locally sourced rice and apples, blending centuries-old Korean liquor-making traditions with modern refinement. At 40% ABV, it’s bold yet balanced—perfect for slow, neat nightcaps or as a standout base for cocktails. Whether poured or gifted, IGIN sparks connection and conversation with every glass.

Alongside the distilled gin, IGIN has released a 500mL ready-to-drink (RTD) canned apple tonic,

a fun and modern way of enjoying traditional Korean liquor that preserves its distinct cultural identity. Ideal for casual sipping with friends or as a little pick-me-up, it is available in two variants:

IGIN Dalkom Tonic combines crisp Korean apples with lightly sweet watermelon in a refreshingly light cocktail.

IGIN Saekom Tonic is its zesty alternative, getting its kick from tart plums.

This soft launch comes with only a small, limited supply, making it a rare opportunity for Filipino K-Culture lovers to secure a bottle—or can. The initial limited release will be available exclusively online at Tags on Tags (tagsontags.com), a new specialty lifestyle store that will soon carry a wider range of exclusive products, collaborations, and cultural finds beyond beverages.

“With launches in other countries like Japan, Taiwan, and Hong Kong already, we are incredibly lucky to be the very first country in Southeast Asia to have IGIN,” the team behind the launch shared. “And this is just the beginning—watch out for more exciting drops, collaborations, and hopefully a nationwide launch soon.”