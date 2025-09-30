Aquino seeks restoration of TES funds

Senator Bam Aquino urged the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) to ramp up the government’s scholarship programs under the Tertiary Education Subsidy (TES) for underprivileged students through educational institutions.

During the budget hearing of state universities and colleges on Tuesday, 30 September, Aquino lamented the declining allocation for the TES program in past years.

From P23.4 billion in 2024, the TES budget dropped to P21.7 billion in 2025, down by P1.7 billion. It further decreased to P20.7 billion under the 2026 National Expenditure Program.

"I will not stand for it that government scholarships are being reduced, especially if we are providing aid that is also intended as a scholarship," Aquino said.

"This free college will be given through schools. I would prefer to give scholarships through institutions," he added.

An important component of the Free College Law, or Republic Act 10931, the TES program assists financially disadvantaged students with other costs of education, such as food, books, and living expenses.

It also covers the expenses of poor but deserving students who choose to study in private colleges and universities.

Calling the decrease unacceptable, Aquino vowed to move for the restoration of the TES budget to the 2024 level in the 2026 appropriations.

The senator also questioned the DBM’s justification for citing CHED’s low utilization rate as the reason for the reduction, saying many students are looking for scholarships.

"There are many students who are looking for scholarships. The number one reason for dropping out is costs unrelated to tuition. I don't think utilization is a proper excuse for this," he added.

As vice chairperson of the Committee on Finance, Aquino also reiterated his plan to redirect portions of the 2026 flood control budget to education.

The senator earlier stressed the importance of matching the budget with the attention and support needed to sustain the Free College Law, allowing it to benefit more students.

CHED Chairperson Shirley Agrupis, for her part, committed to backing Aquino’s drive to provide more scholarships through educational institutions.