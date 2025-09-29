Typhoon onslaughts yield P1.38-B agri damages

The Department of Agriculture (DA) reported an estimated P1.38 billion in agricultural and infrastructure losses nationwide after tropical cyclones “Mirasol” and “Nando,” coupled with the southwest monsoon, battered the country last week.

In a DA Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Center bulletin released 27 September 2025, the preliminary estimates show the total damage amount, P1.38 billion, spans nine regions.

The report indicates that approximately 55,595 farmers and agricultural workers were affected, with damages to about 47,723 hectares of farmland in the Cordillera Administrative Region, Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, Western Visayas, Northern Mindanao and SOCCSKSARGEN.

Production losses were estimated at 109,997 metric tons across rice, corn, high-value crops, and livestock and poultry. The DA estimates losses in Cagayan province alone reached P700 million.

To aid the affected areas, the DA prepared various assistance measures. These include the distribution of 142,219 bags of palay seeds, 90,320 bags of corn seeds, 40,518 kilograms of vegetable seeds, 1.65 million fingerlings of tilapia, bangus and carp, and drug and biologics for livestock and poultry.

Furthermore, the DA plans the immediate provision of Survival and Recovery Loans of up to P25,000 under the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, payable in three years at zero interest, along with crop insurance indemnification through the Philippine Crop Insurance Corp.