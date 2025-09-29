Typhoon-hit Masbate Airport ops resume

The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) reported Monday that Masbate Airport has resumed operations after sustaining up to P15 million worth of damage from Typhoon Opong.

Airport operations had been suspended since Thursday night, 25 September, during the height of the storm, which airport officials described as the strongest to hit the province in recent years.

CAAP said immediate clearing and safety measures were undertaken. Hazardous debris from the passenger terminal building has been removed, and temporary roofing has been installed.

Power and internet services have also been restored.

“While the airport is ready to resume operations, the resumption of flights will remain at the discretion of the airlines,” CAAP said.

Following an inspection of the facility on Saturday, Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez ordered the emergency procurement of construction materials and instructed CAAP to maintain standby supplies for future use.

Lopez earlier stressed that airports and ports must be structurally prepared with typhoon-resilient architecture and design, noting the frequent typhoons that pass through the country each year.