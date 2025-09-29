Silvia Venturini Fendi steps down as Fendi creative director

Silvia Venturini Fendi will step down as creative director of Fendi, luxury conglomerate LVMH confirmed.

The announcement follows her final runway show for the brand last week, which featured a vivid Spring/Summer 2026 collection in celebration of Fendi’s 100th anniversary.

Venturini Fendi will become the brand’s honorary president, officially relinquishing her creative director role.

She joined Fendi in 1992, working alongside Karl Lagerfeld, and is credited with creating the iconic Baguette bag in 1997.

“These have been truly exciting years, a journey I have walked also in the name of my grandmother Adele, my mother Anna, and her sisters,” she said in a statement.

A third-generation member of the Fendi family, Venturini Fendi has been central to the house’s evolution, leading accessories and menswear since 1994 and contributing to the brand’s global success.