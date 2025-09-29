Senate panel greenlights OVP proposed budget

The Senate finance subcommittee on Monday swiftly approved the P902.895-million proposed budget for the Office of the Vice President (OVP) for the 2026 fiscal year, concluding deliberations in less than an hour.

Vice President Sara Duterte personally appeared before the panel to defend her office’s budget, which notably does not include any request for confidential funds for 2026, unlike in previous years.

Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri moved to approve the budget, describing the proposed allocation as “lean and mean” due to the absence of controversial line items. He invoked the tradition of parliamentary courtesy extended to fellow high-ranking officials.

Senator Ronald “Bato” dela Rosa promptly seconded the motion, which was met with support from other senators present.

Senate Finance Committee chairperson Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, who presided over the hearing, approved the motion after no objections were raised.

With the subcommittee’s endorsement, the OVP’s budget now moves to the Senate plenary for further deliberation and final approval.

The proposed allocation is intended to cover the OVP’s administrative operations, public service programs, and nationwide outreach initiatives.