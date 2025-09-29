Rider dead, passenger hurt in Antipolo motorcycle crash

A 64-year-old rider died while his female passenger was injured after the motorcycle they were riding crashed into a parked dump truck along Sumulong Highway in front of Emerald Subdivision in Barangay Sta. Cruz, Antipolo City early Sunday morning.

Initial investigation showed that the dump truck was momentarily parked along the roadside of Sumulong Highway to load garbage, while the Kawasaki Rouser motorcycle was traversing the same highway, coming from Antipolo proper and heading towards the direction of Fatima University.

Upon reaching the place of occurrence, the motorcycle, traveling at an undetermined speed, accidentally hit the rear portion of the dump truck.

Due to the impact, the driver and his backrider were thrown off and fell onto the pavement. The motorcycle sustained damage, the amount of which is yet to be determined, while both its driver and passenger suffered injuries.

The 53-year-old female passenger, identified as alias Rowena, was rushed to Amang Rodriguez Memorial Medical Center in Marikina City. The rider—identified only as alias Hilario—was brought to Quirino Memorial Medical Center in Quezon City but was declared dead on arrival.

The 32-year-old truck driver, identified only as alias Marc, is now detained at the Antipolo City Police Station and faces charges for damage to property and homicide.