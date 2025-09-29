PNP arrests 7 in Bulacan

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga – Seven individuals were apprehended in separate anti-drug operations on 28 September by police units in Bulacan and Pampanga, resulting in the seizure of suspected shabu valued at more than P400,000.

In Pampanga, the San Fernando City Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Unit (SDEU), Intelligence Units, and PDEA RO3 conducted an operation in Barangay San Isidro, arresting two individuals identified as “big-time drug pushers.” Authorities confiscated 55 grams of suspected shabu, with an estimated street value of P374,000. The suspects and the seized contraband were processed at the San Fernando City Police Station for legal proceedings.

In Bulacan, five individuals were arrested in separate operations conducted by the Bulacan PNP across Meycauayan, San Jose Del Monte, and Bulakan. Meycauayan Acting Chief of Police PLt.Col Melvin M. Florida Jr. reported that two suspects, identified as aliases @Alas and @Shyneth, were apprehended in a buy-bust operation in Brgy. Lawa, Meycauayan City. Confiscated were four sachets of suspected shabu weighing 4.8 grams, with an estimated value of P32,640.

Police in San Jose Del Monte and Bulakan Municipal Police Stations conducted separate buy-bust operations, resulting in the arrest of three additional suspects and the confiscation of seven plastic sachets of suspected shabu valued at P38,760.

All arrested suspects and confiscated evidence were taken to their respective police stations for documentation and filing of appropriate charges.

Regional Director Rogelio Peñones emphasized that the PNP, in coordination with local governments and communities, will relentlessly pursue illegal drugs, which he described as an indispensable foundation for peace and progress across the region.