Pampanga police net 16 suspects in anti-drug, gambling raids

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO, Pampanga – Sixteen suspects were arrested and more than P440,000 worth of shabu was seized in a series of coordinated operations by the Pampanga Police Provincial Office (PPO) on 28 September.

The operations targeted illegal drugs and gambling activities across the province, the Pampanga PPO said in a report Monday.

In Brgy. San Isidro, San Fernando City, two high-value drug suspects were arrested and 55 grams of shabu valued at P374,000 were confiscated. In Mabalacat City, three drug pushers were caught with 10 grams of shabu worth P68,000.

The crackdown also extended to illegal gambling, with Porac police dismantling a major cockfighting hub. Eleven individuals were apprehended during live “tupada” matches, where roosters, gaffs, and betting money were seized.

“We are relentless. Those who threaten our children, our streets, and our future will find no refuge here. Pampanga is reclaiming its streets—hard, fast, and without mercy,” PCol. Eugene Marcelo said in a statement.

PRO3 Regional Director Rogelio Peñones praised the arrests and reiterated the commitment to crush crime and ensure Pampanga and the rest of the region remain safe for families.

The Pampanga PPO’s operations, Peñones added, send a clear message: crime in the province will be met with vigilance and firm enforcement.