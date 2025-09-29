Pampanga pays tribute to President Macapagal on 115th birth anniversary

The Province of Pampanga commemorated the 115th birth anniversary of President Diosdado Macapagal at the Museo at Aklatan ni Pangulong Diosdado Macapagal in Lubao, Pampanga, on 28 September 2025.

In a social media post, former president and now Congresswoman Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo said she and former first gentleman Atty. Mike Arroyo attended the commemoration of the late President Macapagal’s 115th birth anniversary.

Lubao, the birthplace of the 9th President of the Republic of the Philippines, hosted the event. Mayor Esmie Pineda recalled that the renowned “Poor Boy from Lubao” was fondly called Apung Dadong.

“Apung Dadong represented Pampanga’s 1st District, served as vice president, and eventually won the presidency in 1961. He is remembered for his dedication to uplifting the lives of the Filipino people,” the mayor said.

Born on 28 September 1910, in Lubao, Pampanga, Apung Dadong rose from poverty to become the 9th President of the Philippines. A law graduate of the University of Santo Tomas through the help of a friend, he would later be remembered as the father of former President and current Pampanga Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

In his inaugural address on 30 December 1961, Macapagal declared: “I shall be president not only of the members of my party but of all political groups; I shall be president not only of the rich but more so of the poor; and I shall be president not only of one sector but of all the people.”