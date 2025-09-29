GameZone on board for Bingo Plus’ International Series Philippines

International Series Philippines, presented by BingoPlus, has named GameZone, the country’s newest digital table game provider, as the Official Entertainment Platform Partner ahead of the LIV Golf-backed event from 23 to 26 October at Sta. Elena Golf Club in Manila.

GameZone is viewed as a perfect partner to tap into the country’s many sports and golf fans, a key market for this unique golf event, bringing a dynamic mix of elite-level sport and entertainment to Manila.

Fun and energy

Carrying its campaign #GandaNgGameZone, it is positioned to bring a fresh wave of fun and energy into the tournament.

It is the sixth of nine elevated events this season that will offer a pathway onto the LIV Golf League through the season-long International Series Rankings race.

Alongside the top players from the Asian Tour competing for that all-important No. 1 spot on the Rankings, sports fans can look forward to watching major champions Bubba Watson, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, and Louis Oosthuizen in action.

The fourth season of The International Series has already seen tournaments played in India, Macau, Japan, and Morocco. The series will also visit Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Saudi Arabia, as well as the Philippines.

Dynamic entertainment

On top of the elite-level golf taking place on the course, the event will also offer dynamic entertainment, from a headline concert and exclusive hospitality to atmospheric live music, gourmet dining, and immersive fan activities.

Details of the exciting concerts and the family-friendly entertainment offering onsite at Sta. Elena Golf Club will be announced soon.

“The International Series is focused on expanding golf’s reach across Asia,” said Rahul Singh, head of The International Series. “In the Philippines, our goal is to engage audiences beyond the traditional golfing community and create new opportunities for them to discover the sport.”